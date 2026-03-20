Rockets’ Kevin Durant admits he always wanted to replicate Michael Jordan’s fear against defenders

The Houston Rockets veteran star Kevin Durant was, without a doubt, one of the best forwards and scorers in NBA history, with attributes that gave him an edge over any average player in the league, and he admitted that he always wanted to instill fear in defenders the same way Michael Jordan did.

According to Will Guillory, Kevin Durant wanted to generate that same recurring fear and respect that Michael Jordan created. “(Jordan) scared defenders every night, and I wanted to put that same kind of fear in the defender who’s guarding me.”

And Durant achieved that fear factor, as he averaged between 27.1 and 27.3 points per game during the regular season throughout his NBA career, maintaining that level across more than 1,100 games played. In addition, he elevated his performance in the postseason, averaging 29.3 points in the Playoffs.

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Kevin Durant surpassing Jordan

Kevin Durant sat at 32,242 career points, just 51 shy of surpassing Michael Jordan for fifth place on the all time scoring list. So it came as little surprise that Jordan’s game had been a major influence on Durant. “Jordan has always been my inspiration. There’s a reason why I wanted to be able to knock down those shots,”

Michael Jordan during a Chicago Bulls match.

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What makes Durant different

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Durant, 37, was one of the most uniquely gifted scorers of all time, combining rare length with incredible shooting touch and an array of moves that helped him consistently create quality looks for himself. He had the skill set of a guard but the height of a center, making him extremely difficult to defend.

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“You can play the best defense possible against him, feel like you did everything right, then he just rises up and swishes it,” Miami Heat forward Norman Powell told Guillory. “All you can do is shake your head.”

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Michael Jordan had a different physical profile than Durant, but he left defenders equally frustrated, as he possessed rare athleticism along with a level of determination and confidence that allowed him to reach any level. Durant copied many of those moves throughout his career.