Due to his ability and skill-set Luka Doncic has always been compared to many great NBA players. In this case, Doncic's performance in the NBA Playoffs will be compared to Michael Jordan's performance both in their first 3 NBA Playoffs

Most of the current NBA fans might see Luka Doncic as the new NBA's big star. Doncic's impact may be as big as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James or even Michael Jordan had in his days. Currently, Doncic in his third NBA Playoffs, in this article it will be compared to the first three times Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players, if not the greatest of the NBA.

When Luka Doncic was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft, then traded to the Dallas Mavericks, the Dallas franchise changed forever. There wasn't a player like the Slovenian since Dirk Nowitzki led them to their first-ever NBA title in 2011. The Mavericks qualified to the Western Conference Finals led by Luka Doncic.

Whereas Michael Jordan made the Chicago Bulls what it is today, a big organization that needs to be in contenion for the NBA championship every season. Being six times NBA Champion, six times Finals MVP and five times MVP award winner. Right below, the Doncic-Jordan comparison is shown for you to take a side.

Luka Doncic vs Michael Jordan: Performance in the first three NBA playoffs series

Luka Doncic struggled in his first 2 NBA Playoffs to advance to the Second Round. The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers for two times in a row in the past 2 NBA First Round series. However, third time was the charm for Luka Doncic and his team, they were able to advance to the Western Conference finals after 11 years.

In those first three NBA Playoffs, Luka Doncic has played 25 games in total with 32.5 points per game, 8.1 assists per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. It is important to have in mind that when Doncic was drafted he was 19 years old coming from Real Madrid, one of the best European teams.

Whereas Michael Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls when he was 21 years old. During his first three NBA Playoffs, Jordan registered 35.5 points per game with 6.9 assists per game and 6.3 rebounds per game in 10 games played. The Chicago Bulls were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks first and the Boston Celtics twice in a row in the First Round.