It's not LeBron James: Former NBA champion says Lakers star will be MVP the next two years

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have gone through a lot in recent years, but good things finally seem to be on the horizon for them. The 2023-24 NBA season is drawing nearer, and the expectations in LA are through the roof.

Rob Pelinka had already improved the roster in February, which ended up saving the season as the team made a surprising run to the Conference Finals. But now, the goal is to go even further.

The purple and gold made a number of moves this offseason to continue improving the roster, including giving Anthony Davis an extension. According to Kevin Garnett, the big man will prove his doubters wrong in the next two seasons.

Kevin Garnett expects Anthony Davis to be NBA MVP in 2023, 2024

“Guess what? I’m expecting Anthony Davis to be MVP in these next two years,” Garnett said, via Showtime Basketball. “It’s time bro. It’s time. You can’t let Joker [Nikola Jokic] come in the league and surpass – nah, nah, nah. Anthony Davis can do everything they can do.

“Anthony Davis can do everything that Joker can do. He can do everything [Joel] Embiid can do. I’m expecting him to be MVP if not this year, definitely next year, straight up. And he’s going to take the reins of, ‘Yeah, I’m the best player in the league.’

AD has certainly proven what he’s capable of on the court. The problem is he struggled to stay healthy in the last few seasons. When injuries don’t catch up to him, Davis definitely has what it takes to play at an MVP level.