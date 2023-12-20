The Memphis Grizzlies won six out of 25 games without Ja Morant. They were 8.5-point road underdogs vs. the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of his season debut, and they wound up stealing a two-point win.

That’s just the kind of player Ja Morant is. That’s why the league and his team missed him so much, and that’s why, as fans, we can only hope he gets his act together and doesn’t get suspended again.

For those who lack context, Morant was suspended 25 games for repeated violations of the NBA’s code of conduct, making several appearances online waiving firearms, and getting tangled up in several off-court incidents.

Despite the long layoff, he didn’t need any ramping off to prove he’s still the same superstar, torching the Pelicans for 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block.

Morant Didn’t Miss A Beat

Following the win, Morant was clearly emotional, admitting it’s been a tough couple of months away from the game, and showing just how excited he was to be back:

“I’m a dawg,” Morant said postgame. “I’ve been putting the work in. I ain’t played a game in eight months. I had a lot of time to learn myself. I had a lot of hard days where I went through it, but basketball is my life and what I love. It’s therapeutic for me. I’m just excited to be back.”

Derrick Rose Approves

The Grizzlies were in desperate need of Morant’s talents and leadership. Following the win, former MVP Derrick Rose talked about how proud he was of him and praised his work ethic and determination to help his team get better:

“He’s a hardworking motherf—er. I know that,” Rose told ESPN. “I’m proud of him, very proud of him. Never complains. He’s there early, there after, at shootaround, practices. He’s doing everything the team wants him to do, and I’m just happy that he’s creating his own reality and his own bubble. You can just see it. You haven’t heard anything about him. And that’s a great thing.”

He Vows To Be Better

Morant knows he’s going to be in the eye of the storm from now on, perhaps for the remainder of his career. And while he won’t change the way he is, he vowed to be better as a role model:

“I honestly feel like I can’t go away from being Ja,” Morant said. “I feel like that’s the most important thing, not trying to lose myself or be somebody that I’m not or act totally different, but the change will be my decision-making and how I go about my daily life of being an NBA player, a father, a role model, a brother, a son, and just focusing in on that being the best Ja I can be.”

At the end of the day, all we want to see is the best players in the league playing as often as possible. Hopefully, Morant won’t get himself into any more trouble. His team needs him.