James Harden’s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers has been somewhat solid. He led the NBA in assists last season, but — as per usual — he fell short of the goal in the playoffs.

Harden now wants to leave the City of Brotherly Love, which makes no sense from a basketball standpoint, considering he’s playing side by side with the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

However, according to NBA analyst Rachel Nichols, his desire to leave is motivated by his belief in his skills, as he still feels like the MVP candidate he wasdduring his days with the Houston Rockets.

James Harden Wants To Be A Go-To Guy Again

“He still thinks of himself as the guy from that Game 1 or the guy from that Game 4 (against the Boston Celtics). He thinks he should be leading the show,“ Nichols said on Undisputed.

“The reason why he wanted out of Philadelphia in the first place is that it’s the Joel Embiid show right now. He wants a different role,” the analyst added.

Ironically, Harden reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, and there’s simply no way he’s going to be the alpha dog there with Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George also on the team.