Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Utah Jazz will face Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 95th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Utah Jazz are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 62 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 32 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 24, 2021, and it ended in a 118-88 win for the Jazz at home in Salt Lake City in the previous 2020-2021 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Utah Jazz have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four games (LLLLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets have an even worse record of five straight losses in their last five matches (LLLLL).

The Jazz currently sit in fourth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.596. While the Nets are placed in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.569. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 9, 1976, and it ended in a 110-99 win for the Jazz.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Friday, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings matchup. However, judging by the Jazz's position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel