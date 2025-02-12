The president and majority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss, is one of the most influential figures in the world of basketball and business. Respected by many, she has made some major money moves.

Daughter of the legendary Jerry Buss, who acquired the franchise in 1979, she has been both a witness to and a key player in the evolution of the Lakers, leading the team to multiple NBA championships.

Her business savvy and dedication have established her as one of the most powerful women in the sports world, creating an empire like few others, as well as one of the greatest personal fortunes…

What is Jeanie Buss’ net worth?

Jeanie Buss has managed to build an impressive fortune throughout her career, becoming a key figure in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. Her current net worth is $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeanie Buss speaks during a unveiling ceremony for the Kobe Bryant Statue at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Her involvement with the team began in 1983, working in areas such as marketing, public relations and management, which positioned her as one of the key players within the organization, with a promising future ahead.

Over time, her business acumen and strategic vision led her to take on the role of president of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, making her one of the most influential women in the basketball world.

Her greatest source of wealth has undoubtedly been her ownership stake in the team, as the franchise has significantly increased in value under her leadership, currently valued at over $7.1 billion, as Forbes reported.

In addition to the Lakers, she has diversified her income streams through her involvement in Women of Wrestling (WOW), a female wrestling organization that promotes the inclusion of women in a sport traditionally dominated by men.

Jeanie Buss attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019. (Source: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Her impact goes beyond her financial success. As one of the most powerful women in the sports world, she has been an inspiration to many, especially women who wish to venture into the sports and business industries.

Jeanie Buss’ real estate holdings

Jeanie Buss’s business acumen also extends to other investments, including real estate and various commercial projects. While her wealth primarily comes from the Lakers, her family has a history of real estate investments.

One of the most notable properties is the family home once owned by her father, Jerry Buss. This mansion, located in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles, is considered one of the most luxurious properties.

In 2019, she sold her home in Playa Vista for $2.575 million, a price higher than what she paid in 2017 ($2.45 million). Although it was originally listed for $225,000, she accepted the price reduction after making some improvements.

Jeanie Buss attends the Women of Wrestling signing during Comic-Con on July 22, 2023. (Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

This home, with nearly 3,200 square feet of living space, was located on a corner lot and featured a number of attractive amenities, such as a flagstone patio, French doors, and a three-car garage.

Additionally, she is believed to own another property in Playa Vista, a four-bedroom condo she purchased in 2018. This acquisition further reinforces her interest in the area and her ability to secure valuable properties in LA.