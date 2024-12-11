J.J. Redick, known for his impressive NBA career, his ability as a shooting guard and his recent rise as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has not only been a talented player but also a savvy businessman.

In 2024, his net worth is in the millions, positioning him as one of the wealthiest coaches in the league. This financial success is the result of his lucrative contracts, his work as an ESPN analyst and his own production company.

Despite his brief coaching experience, he has shown a deep understanding of the game and is seen as a fresh bet to lead the Lakers toward new horizons. Meanwhile, check out his current net worth…

What is J.J. Redick’s net worth?

J.J. Redick boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million, primarily stemming from his successful 15-year NBA career, during which he earned over $100 million in salaries, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth and Clutch Points.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After retiring, he has diversified his income by hosting the popular podcast“The Old Man and the Three“, which has significantly impacted his media career, along with his work as an analyst for ESPN.

The former NBA player, known for his outstanding shooting ability, has been named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a change that marks a milestone in his career as he steps off the court and into the sidelines.

With him at the helm, the Lakers will adopt an innovative and tactical approach to maximize their performance and maintain their relevance as one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA. Currently, his annual salary is $10 million.

This move highlights Redick’s transition into leadership roles after his career as a player and analyst, combining his technical expertise and strategic vision to manage a high-profile team.

J.J. Redick’s successful NBA career

JJ Redick was selected in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, where he played his first seven seasons. Over his 15-year career, he stood out as a prolific shooter, particularly from the three-point line.

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers’ new coach seen during a news conference to introduce the team’s new draft picks, Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. (Source: IMAGO / SOPA Images)

During his time in the league, he earned approximately $116 million in salaries, thanks to significant contracts with teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

He averaged 12.8 points per game and maintained an impressive 41.5% three-point shooting percentage. He was well-regarded for his off-ball movement and work ethic, traits that benefited every team he played for.

Before entering the NBA, he had a stellar college career at Duke, where he was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and established himself as one of the greatest shooters in college basketball history.

