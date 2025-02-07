Jimmy Butler makes something clear about playing alongside Stephen Curry with the Warriors

With the Golden State Warriors struggling to find consistent form this NBA season, the organization recognized the need for a bold trade to strengthen their title aspirations. The acquisition of Jimmy Butler fulfills that objective, as the former Miami Heat standout steps in to help elevate Golden State’s chances of contending in the Western Conference. Speaking about his upcoming partnership with Stephen Curry, he shared his thoughts on what it will be like.

“We good. Pass the ball to Steph and get out of the way. Easy,” Butler said with a smile, causing laughter in his first press conference as a Warrior. “Playing with Steph, I mean everybody knows he’s the greatest shooter in the world, greatest shooter in history. Makes my job a lot easier. I probably got a lot more space out there.”

Reflecting on what it means to join forces with stars such as Curry and Draymond Green, Jimmy was candid about his expectations. “They always play winning basketball,” he stated. “They’ll do whatever it takes to win, and that’s what I respect most about these guys. They’ve won at so many different levels, at the highest level, and they’ve done it multiple times. So not only can I bring some things to this team I think they can teach me a whole lot.”

In his typical laid-back style, Butler acknowledged that he’s joining a team where the spotlight won’t be solely on him, unlike in Miami. He seems comfortable with this shift and embraces the opportunity to play alongside other elite talents. “I think our personalities are going to be fine,” he assured when asked about his potential dynamic with Green.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots over Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 27, 2022.

Butler’s ambitions with the Warriors

Despite his individual success over the last decade, Jimmy Butler has yet to capture an NBA championship. His Miami Heat teams came close, but the ultimate prize has always eluded him. Now, with the opportunity to play alongside multiple-time champions like Curry and Green, Butler hopes this new chapter in his career will finally lead to the ultimate victory.

“I would like to say that I am a winner. I haven’t won it. But I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win it. It being a championship,” Butler said, clearly focused on achieving his career goal.

Butler leaves Miami behind

Asked about his recent tensions with the Miami Heat, Butler made it clear that he’s already turned the page. “All of that is behind me, moving forward,” he explained. “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be wanted again.”

Butler’s enthusiasm was evident as he spoke about his fresh start with the Warriors. “Out of everything that’s been going on, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be able to play meaningful basketball again,” he said. “I’m able to go out and do what I love and I’m happy to do that for an organization like Golden State.”

