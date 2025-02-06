NBA News: Jimmy Butler breaks silence upon his arrival to Golden State Warriors

The long-standing trade drama surrounding Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler has finally come to an end, with the Golden State Warriors officially acquiring the NBA superstar. Before their matchup against Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors confirmed the deal, and Butler broke his silence with a message to Dub Nation.

“Yo, Dub Nation, Jimmy Butler here. Just touched down to do this physical. Super excited. Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for y’all. Let’s get it. Championship coming soon.”

Butler‘s confident remarks have raised expectations among Warriors fans, essentially promising a championship run. Golden State pursued the All-Star forward for his proven ability to deliver in clutch situations and high-stakes playoff games — a critical need to complement Stephen Curry’s offensive brilliance.

Butler reflects on leaving Miami Heat

Before the game against the Lakers, Butler also addressed his departure from the Miami Heat, expressing gratitude for his time in South Beach while emphasizing his renewed passion for the game.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

“I have a lot of love for a lot of people over there. I just want them to know I’m very grateful for the relationships I’ve built and hope to keep for a lifetime,” Butler shared. “I know that I have my joy back now.” Despite his gracious comments, Butler admitted to one regret: “The only downside is I can’t go to my Big Face coffee shop in the Design District as frequently.”

Butler’s time with the Heat ended on rocky terms, with previous reports suggesting he had grown discontent with the situation in Miami. His move to Golden State offers a fresh start and the perfect platform to prove his worth to a championship-contending team.

Can the Warriors become title contenders again?

With Butler now in the fold, the Warriors have assembled a formidable roster capable of contending for an NBA title. His arrival addresses a critical gap in Golden State’s lineup — a reliable secondary scorer and playoff-tested leader alongside Curry. As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Butler’s addition is the missing piece that propels the Warriors back to championship glory.