One of the most highly anticipated debuts of the season was Jimmy Butler donning his new jersey. The Golden State Warriors‘ latest addition took the floor alongside Stephen Curry on Saturday, quickly proving to the front office why he was the best available option in the market.

After an impressive comeback against the Chicago Bulls, erasing a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a 132-111 victory, the early returns on the Butler-Curry duo were overwhelmingly positive. Their first postgame press conference only reinforced the optimism, as both stars reflected on their first outing together.

Curry acknowledged their contrasting styles, describing Butler as his polar opposite before adding that “opposites attract.” Butler, in turn, embraced the sentiment, agreeing with his new teammate after their first win in a Warriors uniform.

“Opposites attract in life. I don’t think I could be a better complement to him, and vice versa. They’re not leaving him—maybe two people. I get the easy job. I’m playing one-on-one or in space,” Butler told reporters following Golden State’s victory.

Jimmy Butler #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after the game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Butler speaks out on Social media after Warriors debut

After addressing the media, Jimmy Butler took to his X account to share his thoughts on his first game as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He also explained why he added “Butler III” to the back of his jersey and reflected on his emotions following a challenging departure from the Miami Heat.

“One year since I lost my pops. Love you and miss you so much! ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a GOOD FRIEND/MOTHER/WIFE (you know who you are)… and a DUB for DUB NATION 💛💙! Life is so good right now,” Butler posted after the Warriors’ victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Along with the message, Butler shared a video of Warriors fans welcoming him to the court and a photo of himself with his late father. After months of uncertainty in Miami, it appears he has found renewed motivation—and the Warriors may have found a key piece in their push for the playoffs.

Kerr on Butler’s impact

In addition to Curry’s thoughts on Butler’s debut, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also weighed in on the six-time All-Star’s first game in a Golden State uniform. Smiling after the team’s comeback win over Chicago and Butler’s strong performance, Kerr shared his impressions with the media.

“It’s pretty fun having Jimmy on our team. He’s an incredible player with a knack for drawing fouls, which really helps settle us down in key moments. What impresses me the most is his passing—it changes everything, keeps us connected, and he does it from everywhere. He’s a lion,“ Kerr said.