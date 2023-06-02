The Miami Heat were absolutely dominated by the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Though they score says 104-93, and they got close to one-digit in the final minutes, the truth is Nikola Jokic and company cruised at home.

This is new territory for the Heat as they had been sensational on the road during the NBA playoffs against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

That’s why Jimmy Butler, even in a tough scenario, sent a message of confidence to his teammates and the fans. The NBA star believes the Heat are just a few adjustments away of pulling out the upset at Denver in Game 2.

Jimmy Butler names keys to victory ahead of Game against the Nuggets

After losing Game 1 against the Nuggets, Jimmy Butler was asked if the long series with Boston and the altitude at Denver were key factors. However, the star of the Heat didn’t think that at all. For him, there are no excuses.

“It felt great. I think everybody felt great. Missed some shots, didn’t get back a little bit, but, overall, everyone was good. Everybody was moving well. We just lost the game. I definitely think they came out with a lot of physicality and we have to be able to match that.”

Looking forward to Game 2 on Sunday, Jimmy Butler named the aspects they have to change in order to really compete with a championship caliber roster such as the one led by Nikola Jokic.

“They did their job on their home floor, but we will be ready. We will adjust and do some things very differently. We just got to be better when we put body on body and making sure that we’re challenging everything at the rim. Not giving up back cuts and slips for open threes.”

However, in a something very different from the series against the Celtics, this time Butler didn’t guarantee a win. “I have to do a better job and make shots. We will be better in Game 2. We’ll take this and learn from it and be back in two days.”