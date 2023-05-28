Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are on the verge of elimination against the Boston Celtics in what would be the worst collapse in NBA history. Their 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals has vanished and everything will be settled next Monday at The Garden in Game 7.

The last month has been incredible for the Heat. They lost the first game of the play-in against the Atlanta Hawks and were almost knocked out by the Chicago Bulls in the same stage. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, Miami eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

Now, Miami are surrounded with doubts after losing three consecutive games against the Celtics. However, Jimmy Butler went all-in again and guaranteed a win in the series. The entire NBA will be watching.

Jimmy Butler sends another incredible message to the Celtics prior to Game 7

So, prior to the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, teams with a 3-0 lead in the playoffs were 150-0 in NBA history. The Miami Heat will be the first to defend that advantage in a Game 7 on the road. If not, the Celtics will have the greatest comeback ever.

Even in those circumstances, Jimmy Butler stays confident the Heat won’t be in the record books. After losing Game 6 at home, the star player of Miami was smiling at the challenge.

“We can do it. I know that we will do it. We gotta go on the road and win in a very tough environment, but we’re capable of it. So, let’s get busy. We’re gonna do it as a unit. Everybody’s smiling because we know we’re very capable of it. We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna win.”

Furthermore, Jimmy Butler took full responsibility of losing Game 6 at home as he had a terrible field-goal percentage just making 5 of 21. The Heat’s star guaranteed that won’t happen again.

“I told the guys in the locker room that if I play better (on Game 6), we’re not even in this position. Honestly speaking. And I will be better and that’s what makes me smile because those guys follow my lead. When I’m playing better, I think we’re playing better as a whole.”