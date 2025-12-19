What happens if Alabama loses or wins against Oklahoma today in 2025 CFP?

Alabama is set to face Oklahoma today, December 19, in the opening round of the 2025 College Football Playoff (CFP). This high-stakes matchup serves as a critical litmus test for the Crimson Tide, who must prove they still possess championship mettle despite a disappointing loss in the SEC Championship.

A victory over the Sooners would be a massive boost for Alabama, securing a spot in the CFP Quarterfinals. Such a win would set the stage for a historic showdown against Indiana at the Rose Bowl, a potential first-ever meeting between the two programs that has fans and analysts alike buzzing with anticipation.

However, the margin for error is razor-thin. A loss to Oklahoma would mean an immediate exit for the Crimson Tide, abruptly ending their championship aspirations. While they would finish the year with a respectable 10-4 record, falling in the first round would be viewed as a significant disappointment in Tuscaloosa.

A golden opportunity for redemption

After missing out on the CFP last season, Alabama is hungry for a deep run. The path ahead is daunting, particularly with a potential matchup against an Indiana squad led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers enter the postseason with momentum after claiming the 2025 Big Ten Championship over Ohio State, who also remains in the playoff hunt.

The pressure is particularly heavy on head coach Kalen DeBoer. ESPN analyst Harry Douglas suggests that a first-round exit could lead to uncomfortable questions regarding DeBoer’s future, noting the inseparable link between Alabama coaching and championship hardware.

“The expectations at Alabama is always gonna be a national championship and if you can’t win one at Alabama and end your season ends on a negative note like we’ve seen in the last month, it’s gonna be a lot of noise being made in Tuscaloosa.”