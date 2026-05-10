JJ Redick lauds Thunder’s rise, but issues Game 4 warning ahead of Lakers clash

In the wake of the loss, Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn't hold back his assessment of the Oklahoma City Thunder, issuing a pointed warning as the series shifts toward a pivotal Game 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a dire predicament after dropping Game 3 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Faced with a looming elimination, head coach JJ Redick offered praise for the Thunder while issuing a stern warning ahead of a potential series-ending Game 4.

“They’re a terrific basketball team… I’ve been very impressed with them. I still believe we can beat them, but we just have to be better,“ Redick told the media following another disappointing defeat against the reigning champions.

Despite holding first-half leads in all three games of this series, the Lakers have struggled to maintain their rhythm, watching as everything falls apart in the second half.

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Alongside Redick, LeBron James maintained a confident front despite the daunting 3-0 deficit. Austin Reaves echoed that sentiment, telling reporters that the team simply needs to execute better in what could be their final game of the postseason.

JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

The keys behind OKC’s dominance

Beyond the Lakers’ inability to close out games in the second half, the Thunder have relied on the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to anchor an offense that refuses to slow down.

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Rookie standout Ajay Mitchell also showed veteran maturity, leading the unit even as Gilgeous-Alexander drew the bulk of the Lakers’ defensive attention. Mitchell recorded career playoff highs with 24 points and 10 assists, marking his sixth consecutive game scoring at least 14 points.

Furthermore, the Lakers have been unable to capitalize on Luka Doncic’s absence. Without their primary scoring threat available, Los Angeles has struggled to adapt as the Thunder’s defense has swarmed LeBron and Reaves, effectively stifling the Lakers’ offense when it matters most.