While all the talk about the Philadelphia 76ers centered around James Harden, star big man Joel Embiid also had a major decision to make. And he took his time to make it.

Embiid was eligible to play for Team USA, Cameroon, and France ahead of the upcoming Olympics. And after giving it a lot of thought, he finally decided to play for the U.S.

According to Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, the reigning NBA MVP has already informed his decision to USA Basketball and is looking forward to taking the national team back to the top.

Joel Embiid Will Play For The U.S.

“He ultimately chose to represent the United States, sources said, because he wants to help the United States return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the World Championships in Manila this summer,” wrote Shelbourne.

Needless to say, Embiid’s presence will give Team USA a major boost up front. They struggled with size during the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and that won’t be an issue going forward.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and many other stars have also expressed their commitment to suit up for the Olympics, and we could be looking at another Dream Team.