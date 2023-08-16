Kevin Durant changed the NBA’s landscape forever. Back in the 2016 offseason, he took the controversial decision to join the Golden State Warriors, putting together the most overpowered team in the league.

Durant’s reputation has taken a massive hit ever since. The Warriors were fresh off a 73-win season, and they even knocked down his former team, so fans thought he was looking for an easy championship.

A lot has happened ever since, but the issue has never gone away. And when asked about the reasoning behind that decision, the former MVP may have taken a shot at Russell Westbrook.

Kevin Durant Took A Shot At His Former Teammates

“In OKC, I played with a lot of athletes,” Durant said on All The Smoke. “I didn’t play with a lot of skill guys, not like shooters, (or) ball-handlers. So after a while, my game started to grow (and) I was like, ‘I need a change.’ This was before the (2015-16) season even started.”

“I was tired of playing in that system,” Durant continued. “I was tired of being the only guy that can make threes, make jump shots, and consistently make them. So, my mind was already thinking about how can I develop my game more so than the Warriors vs. Thunder, that rivalry. Even if that was a rivalry, I didn’t give a f***.”

Westbrook has never been an efficient scorer, especially from beyond the arc, so we know where he’s coming from, and this may be one of the reasons why they’re no longer close.