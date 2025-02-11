Kevin Durant opens up about his biggest frustration this NBA season with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have not having the 2024-25 NBA season they had envisioned. After a promising start that had them sitting atop the Western Conference, the team has struggled to maintain that level of play. As a result, they now find themselves outside of the playoff picture. Amid this decline, rumors have swirled regarding the future of Kevin Durant, with speculation suggesting he could be traded. However, KD remained with the franchise and addressed the speculation head-on.

In an interview shared by AZ Central, Durant was asked whether these trade rumors had affected his feelings about the Suns. His response was firm and clear: “Nah. I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens. I can’t focus on a year and a half down the line. I focus on the day ahead of me. I know that will be a topic.”

KD, who has nearly two decades of experience in the NBA, then elaborated on being the subject of speculation. “Probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope is gonna be on solely just me the rest of the season,” he said.

“My body language, how I speak to you guys (the press) after the games, how I am looking on the bench,” he added. “That stuff will be magnified, which sucks.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 07, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Durant understands how the NBA works

Despite the heightened attention, Kevin Durant made it clear that he understood the nature of the business. “It’s not a bad thing that people around the league want me to play for them,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing my organization here is fighting off people to keep me on a team or even dangle me in a trade. Part of being in high demand.”

He continued, offering a broader perspective on the business side of the NBA. “It’s part of the business. Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction. I understand that.” Kevin noted. “Nobody is above the system. (No matter) how much status I got and how much I’ve acquired in this league, you’re still not above the business.”

Despite the distractions, Kevin Durant emphasized that his primary focus remains on the court. “It’s about getting back on the court and go out there and play the game that I love,” he said. “It’s about doing the best I can on the floor, man, and focusing on that. Keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Durant returns to action

Amid the trade rumors, Kevin Durant has been sidelined for the past week due to an ankle injury, which caused him to miss three consecutive games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets.

However, the forward is now healthy and ready to return to action for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Suns will still be without Bradley Beal, who is dealing with a sprained toe, and Cody Martin, who is recovering from a sports hernia.