NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant’s future with the Suns reportedly in jeopardy for next season

The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors making some of the most notable moves. While the deadline provided key takeaways for both players and organizations, one team facing uncertainty in its aftermath is the Phoenix Suns, particularly regarding Kevin Durant‘s future.

Despite being linked to the new Warriors star Jimmy Butler as a potential trade destination, the Suns ultimately made no move for him. However, a behind-the-scenes transaction is now raising concerns among Phoenix fans, as Durant’s long-term status with the team appears increasingly uncertain.

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, a decision made by the Suns involving a future first-round pick could have serious implications for Durant’s tenure in Phoenix. “The Suns trading their unprotected 2031 first-round pick just to not make a win-now move at the deadline is an unmitigated disaster,” Sidery wrote on his X account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidery further noted that after speaking with multiple executives from rival teams, there is a growing belief that Durant will not be with the Suns beyond this season. “The clear consensus is that Phoenix will now be forced to trade Durant in the offseason,” he reported.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the final seconds of their 122-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Advertisement

Durant shares his thoughts on the trade deadline

Before the trade deadline, Durant addressed the uncertainty surrounding potential roster moves, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on the present. Now that the dust has settled, he believes the team’s mindset must shift toward the challenges ahead as they push for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

see also Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors: How Kevin Durant’s decision reportedly paved the way

“It’s about doing your job and controlling what you can control every single day,” Durant said. “Until your name is called or isn’t called, you still gotta do your job, whether it’s here or in another jersey. That’s part of the business.”

Advertisement

Durant also pointed out the level of experience within the locker room: “I think everybody understands, we’re grown men. Most of these guys have been in the league for eight, nine years or more. They know how the business works. This isn’t anything new.”

Could Durant be on the move?

If Durant’s time with the Suns comes to an end before next season, he would undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after NBA All-Stars on the market. While trade speculation has swirled, some reports have linked him to a potential return to the Warriors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Durant has already addressed those rumors, making it clear that a reunion with the Warriors is not in his plans. That leaves the door open for other franchises to pursue him if he becomes available in the offseason.