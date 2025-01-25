Kevin Durant should leave Phoenix for a specific team in the West, claims Boston icon Paul Pierce

Kevin Durant, who will soon complete two years with the Suns, arrived in Phoenix in February 2023 from the Brooklyn Nets, with the expectation of leading the franchise to its first NBA title. However, that dream has yet to materialize, and with the Suns’ inconsistent play this season, it seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. That’s why Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce suggested Durant seek a fresh start elsewhere.

“Let me tell you who really needs some fresh air that really nobody is saying anything about. I’m going to keep 100, and I got a fresh air move or him too. KD can use some fresh air out of Phoenix,” Pierce said during an appearance on the Ticket & The Truth podcast with former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett.

Paul then proposed a bold move: a trade that would send Durant back to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he began his NBA career in 2007. “You know where you can get him, you can find a way to package Chet (Holmgren) up, bring him back to OKC,” he suggested. “Throw Chet in, you know the salary ain’t going to be there, so now you’ve got to figure out some first round picks, some of these cats off the bench.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garnett, however, was skeptical of the idea. “That ain’t the way they build, though, P,” he responded. “That changes the whole dynamic, bro… You gotta make some adjustments.”

Despite Garnett’s reservations, Pierce stood firm. “KD in OKC for Chet, they’re rolling without Chet, so now you trade him for KD and some fillers,” he argued. ”KD has shown me he can play with anybody.”

Advertisement

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

Advertisement

Durant’s return to OKC would change everything

Kevin Durant spent nearly a decade with the Thunder, coming close to a title on multiple occasions. However, his departure to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 significantly altered OKC’s trajectory, with the team failing to reach a Conference Finals since his exit.

Advertisement

But now, the Thunder are a different beast. With an impressive 36-8 record this season, OKC is dominating the West, thanks largely to the stellar play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. If Durant were to rejoin the team, it could instantly elevate the Thunder to the top tier of Western Conference contenders.

Suns’ title hopes depend on Durant

At present, the Suns sit 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 22-21 record, far from title contention. However, with Durant in the lineup, Phoenix’s numbers improve significantly, with a 21-12 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James

This underscores Durant’s continued impact at age 36 and his importance to the Suns‘ aspirations. Phoenix has won just one of the 10 games they’ve played without him this season. His departure before the trade deadline would be a near-fatal blow to their title hopes.