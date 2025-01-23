Kevin Durant makes an impressive statement about the nerves he felt playing for the Nets

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, one of the NBA‘s most renowned forwards known for his incredible skill set and extensive career with multiple teams, recently faced off against one of his former teams, the Brooklyn Nets. Following Wednesday’s game at Barclays Center, Durant opened up about his experience playing in Brooklyn and his fond memories of the arena.

“I just try to come here and put a show on and be the best I can be. This is my favorite arena, one of my favorite arenas. After Footprint, it’s my second favorite arena in the league,” Durant told reporters. “It’s just being in New York. Knowing that the people here actually like basketball. There’s a lot of fanbases that don’t like ball as much as they should, in my opinion. But New Yorkers love the game of basketball.”

Durant also highlighted the passion of Brooklyn fans, even when they applauded plays by opposing teams. “Sometimes it would be awkward for them cheering a good play for the other team, but you can appreciate that they enjoy seeing a good play. That’s probably the main reason [I like Barclays so much], just the passion that you feel when you walk in here,” he said.

While playing for the Nets, Durant delivered some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on an efficient 54/40/91 shooting split over 129 games.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant #7

The big three that never won

The Nets’ acquisition of Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 immediately established the team as title contenders, but it was the blockbuster addition of James Harden in 2021 that sent shockwaves through the NBA. The trio was hailed as one of the most talented offensive cores ever assembled.

However, injuries derailed their 2021 playoff campaign, and Irving’s refusal to comply with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates disrupted the following season. By the 2022 trade deadline, Harden requested a trade, and a year later, both Irving and Durant followed suit, marking the end of an era.

Despite the turmoil, Durant reflected fondly on his time in Brooklyn. “I wouldn’t say there’s just one lesson I learned. I just really appreciate my time here,” Durant said. “I didn’t know how it would feel moving into New York, living in New York, playing basketball in New York. I was a little nervous, to be honest, to move here.

“But once I got settled in and figured out my routine here, it was the most fun I had in a long time playing ball. I’ll tell you that. Regardless of the chaos that was going around, I had a great time suiting up and putting on for these fans and for the borough of Brooklyn.”

Did the Nets win or lose in the long run?

Brooklyn’s ninth loss in 10 games on Wednesday served as a stark reminder of the decline since Durant’s departure. The fallout from the “Big Three” era—Durant, Irving, and Harden—wasn’t just about chemistry or on-court performance; it became a story of unfulfilled potential.

Still, the Nets have positioned themselves well for the future. They lead the NBA with 31 draft picks over the next seven years, including 15 first-round selections, most of which stem from the Durant trade. While the superteam experiment fell short of delivering a championship, the franchise is poised for a promising rebuild that could define the next chapter of its history.