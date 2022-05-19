ESPN's Stephen A. Smith dug deep into Kevin Durant's legacy and how it could be affected if Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors win another ring without him.

Kevin Durant is perhaps the greatest pure scorer of all time. He has a unique combination of shooting, size, skills, and a relentless work ethic to never stop improving his craft. He's won nearly everything at both NBA and FIBA levels, and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But, then again, the way Durant handled his career will always be an asterisk in his otherwise flawless résumé. Ironically, he's the only player in history to lose respect and recognition after winning an NBA championship.

That's just how great he is and how different the standard is for guys like him. Moreover, his legacy could only take an even bigger hit if Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors win the title without him again, according to Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith: 'Kevin Durant Will Go Down As The Guy Who Left Steph Curry'

"I believe from a business perspective, no matter how much his brand may be worth, it's nothing compared to what it would have been worth if he were a New York Knick," Smith started.

"But the biggest thing and I have said this before, I got a lot of love and respect for Kevin Durant. I've gotten to know him a little over the years and I respect the hell out of him and we all know how I feel about Mama Durant," Smith continued. "And he's a two-time champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and one of the greatest players that has ever graced this game."

"There's no way around it. But, if the Golden State Warriors advance to the finals, unfortunately and totally unfair to him, people will remember him more as being the dude who left Steph Curry, for Kyrie Irving than they will remember the championships," sentenced Smith. "Because that's how idiotic that move appears to be as of right now."

Just when people forgave KD for joining the Warriors, he left again to team up with Kyrie. Of course, there's nothing wrong with that, and chances are that people would've had nothing to say about him if they had won in the East.

But unfortunately, that's not the way narratives are built. As talented, impactful, and unique as he is, Durant will forever face this backlash. It's unfair and inaccurate, and it shouldn't happen, but it's just the way it goes.