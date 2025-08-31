Lakers star Luka Doncic makes history with Slovenian team at the 2025 EuroBasket

After concluding the 2024-25 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach JJ Redick delivered a strong message to his team, emphasizing the importance of attaining championship-level conditioning. In response to this call to action, Luka Doncic embarked on a remarkable physical transformation, reminiscent of his early years in the league. His renewed form has already enabled him to make history with Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025.

In the showdown between Slovenia and Belgium, Luka Doncic delivered a masterful performance that not only highlighted his statistical prowess but also secured his place in the EuroBasket‘s lore. The Lakers star dazzled with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming just the fourth player to achieve a triple-double in tournament history, as announced by FIBA on its X profile.

With this feat, the Los Angeles Lakers star joins a select group that includes Mateusz Ponitka, Andrei Mandache, and Toni Kukoc. Doncic’s performance underscores his determination to consistently return to top form, as he eyes both an NBA championship with his franchise and a EuroBasket title, ending an eight-year drought for Slovenia.

How is Luka Doncic performing for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025?

Following an impressive physical transformation, Luka Doncic has excelled for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025. Over three games, the Lakers star has emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with an average of 33 points per game. His influence extends beyond scoring, as he also leads in assists with 9.7 per game. While not the leading rebounder, Doncic’s solid average of 7.3 rebounds per game highlights his well-rounded performance.

Luka Doncic of Slovenia dribbles the ball while under pressure from Isaac Bonga of Germany.

The most exciting news for Lakers fans is not just Luka Doncic’s offensive performance—it is his defensive contribution as well. Unlike in previous seasons, he has become one of Slovenia’s standout players on defense. Because of this, NBA fans are now eager to see if he can maintain that intensity in Los Angeles. If he manages to repeat it, it could potentially catapult him as a top contender for the MVP award.

Despite being one of the standout stars in the tournament, Luka Doncic’ team still has not locked in a spot in the Round of 16 at EuroBasket 2025, having secured victory in just one of its three games. Nevertheless, Slovenia remain hopeful as they approach their next opportunities to advance. They face Iceland on September 2, followed by a crucial matchup against Israel on September 4.