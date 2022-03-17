Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at Golden 1 Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Sacramento Kings will host Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 307th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 187 direct duels to this day, while the Sacramento Kings have celebrated a triumph in 119 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 25, 2022, and it ended in a 128-75 win for the Celtics at home in Boston. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Sacramento Kings have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once, losing four times (LLLWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Boston Celtics have won four times in their last five matches (WWWLW).

The Celtics currently sit in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600. While the Kings are placed in 13th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.352. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 13, 1948, and it ended in a 95-63 win for the then-Royals.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Golden 1 Center, will be broadcast in the United States.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.