Requesting a trade has become common in the league over the last couple of years. Players with immense talent didn’t used to change teams very often, but the NBA now witnesses superstars frequently choosing their own destinations.

The latest player to use that power to at least force the team’s hand was James Harden. His situation is unique because he has done it multiple times in just a few seasons. He has played for the Rockets, the Nets, and the 76ers in a short span, and another team could be added.

Harden requested to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers after opting in. However, Philadelphia are now eager to keep him due to the lack of an agreement. A player who knows about asking for a trade is Kyrie Irving, who recently posted something defending his former teammate.

Kyrie Irving Backs James Harden in 76ers Drama

Renowned journalist Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the reporter who broke the news about the 76ers leaning towards retaining Harden. He posted the article about the guard calling Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey a liar on X using the word ‘disgruntled’, which is what Irving focused on.

The star now with the Dallas Mavericks defended his former teammate at the Nets. Irving wrote: “Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Daryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”.

Harden has criticized team president Morey in China. He stated: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” Repeating such words could signify that there might be no return to Philadelphia, so the next couple of weeks may be explosive for them.