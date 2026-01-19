Kyrie Irving injury update: Mavericks receive major boost with tentative return date

The Dallas Mavericks have experienced an up-and-down NBA season due to several factors, but injuries have been among the most damaging. One of the most significant setbacks came with the injury to star guard Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise is now receiving encouraging news regarding his recovery.

According to former NBA player and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller, Irving is targeting a return in mid-February. That update suggests his rehabilitation is progressing well and provides optimism that he could be back on NBA courts sooner rather than later.

Irving suffered a serious ACL injury on March 3, 2025, which required a cautious and methodical recovery process. The Mavericks’ first game after the All-Star break is scheduled for February 20, 2026, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a date that aligns closely with the commonly recommended 12-month recovery timeline for such an injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While this does not represent a definitive return date, it offers a reasonable benchmark. Since Irving went down, the Mavericks have struggled, posting a 21-38 record without him. At present, Dallas sits at 14-25 and 12th in the Western Conference, underscoring the impact of his absence.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.

Advertisement

How Kyrie Irving views his recovery

Irving has consistently emphasized a thoughtful and patient approach to his rehabilitation. He has made it clear that he is not rushing the process and is focused on steady progress rather than external timelines. During Media Day in September, he said, “There is consistency. I’m right on time,” reflecting a calm and measured mindset.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors reportedly receive an update on a potential trade target involving Jonathan Kuminga

That mentality has shaped how the Mavericks have handled his rehab, prioritizing long-term health over short-term gains. Irving has also encouraged other players to embrace the recovery process rather than fixating on a specific return date.

Advertisement

Ongoing injury concerns for the Mavericks

Irving is not the only health concern for Dallas. Anthony Davis remains a question mark as he evaluates options to address ligament issues in his left hand, creating additional uncertainty for the roster in the current NBA season.

Despite the injury, Davis has been productive when available, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 20 games. Still, the Mavericks have clearly struggled without him, highlighting how crucial his health is to the team’s overall performance as the season progresses.

Advertisement