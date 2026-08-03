Lakers could come up with alternative plan to Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a backup plan in place if they fail to land Jonathan Kuminga for the upcoming NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a dilemma regarding Jonathan Kuminga after reported complications stemming from a lack of talks. However, the franchise could have an alternative plan in place if a deal for the Atlanta Hawks player fails to materialize for the upcoming NBA season.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the team could set its sights on Northern California to steal De’Andre Hunter from the Sacramento Kings. “Hunter is extension eligible, but as Sacramento retools, the franchise needs to wait and see before making any further hefty commitments. The Lakers can help get the team immediately under the luxury tax with a combination of Vanderbilt, Knecht, and Hardy (or LaRavia),” wrote Pincus.

Hunter is a former lottery pick who has shown flashes of being a strong three-and-D player over the years. He’s been wildly inconsistent from season to season and has struggled to stay on the floor at times, but he’s also tailor-made for JJ Redick’s system and what the Lakers need at forward, making him potentially the perfect alternative to Kuminga.

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What the Kings would need to consider

Sacramento would have to accept a combination of players the Lakers are clearly finished with and trying to move away from. Knowing that, it might not be an easy sell. The Kings would look at a combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy.

Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five.

It was made clear that Hunter is a fallback option and not a priority. Perhaps a fresh start with a contender could help the Lakers easily get over the idea of Kuminga if the team ultimately ends up missing out, but the Kings won’t let him go easily either.

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Hunter’s NBA career trajectory

Hunter started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent six NBA seasons there, appearing in 300 games. The veteran forward posted averages of 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% from three.

In 2024-2025, the Hawks sent Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded after playing 43 games with the Cavs, just one year after the initial trade. Hunter left Cleveland after averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 35.2% of his shots from three.

Hunter appeared in just two games for the Kings last year. For the time being, he is expected to spend the 2026-2027 season in Sacramento. This season, Hunter is set to make $24.9 million before becoming a free agent in 2027.