The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time on the first day of free agency, making significant moves to bolster their roster and support LeBron James in their quest for championship contention following a WCF appearance.

They didn’t break the bank with any of their moves, but they added very solid pieces to have a stronger rotation around LeBron and Anthony Davis. Among their signings were Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Rui Hachimura returning to the team in a three-year, $51 million deal.

Their latest signing of the day was Gabe Vincent. The former Miami Heat player signed a contract for three years worth $33 million dollars, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The successful moves had a big fan in James based on his recent comments.

LeBron James praises agent Rich Paul

The Lakers’ front office had a very good start getting four players that could contribute for a title run. However, James decided to dedicate a message to his own agent Rich Paul. His friend has an intimidating list of players under his wing, with some of them signing massive deals on day 1.

This collection of talent has Draymond Green, who got $100 million from the Golden State Warriors. Fred VanVleet landed a $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, while a less impactful player like Jerami Grant signed for $160 million with the Portland Trail Blazers.

That’s why James didn’t hold back against Paul’s critics with a bold message. “And y’all still wanna question Rich Paul is H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it’s plenty of us”, LeBron wrote on his Twitter account.