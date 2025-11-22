Lakers’ LeBron James sends a huge message to Chris Paul after his retirement

One of the most impactful stories in recent days was undoubtedly Chris Paul’s announcement that he will retire from the NBA at the end of the season, bringing a brilliant, two-decade career to a close. It was news that resonated deeply across the league, including with the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, whose own longevity mirrors Paul’s in many ways.

Many fans had been watching James closely amid speculation about his own retirement, but Paul was the one who made the first move. James posted his immediate reaction on Instagram, sending a short but powerful message to his longtime friend.

“POINT GOD!!!” James wrote, via Dan Woike of The Athletic. “Been a helluva ride. [Salute emoji],” said LeBron. James and Paul entered the 2025-2026 NBA season as the two oldest active players in the league. Both started opening weekend at age 40, with James’ birthday arriving four months earlier than Paul’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although James and Paul never played together in the NBA during their 21 overlapping seasons, their friendship has spanned decades. The only times they shared the court in the same uniform were during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, when both suited up for Team USA.

Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers

Advertisement

The surprising message from JJ Redick to Paul

Redick also revealed the one reason he does not want to see Paul win his first championship in what is now his final NBA season with the Clippers, he said, per LoJo Media on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes a major statement about how the team is playing

“I hate saying this: I hope he doesn’t win an NBA championship because that would mean the Clippers win an NBA championship and we don’t. But, to me, he’s the ultimate winner,” Redick said. “There’s a guy that works in the NBA that I’ve known for almost 20 years now, and we talk about this all the time.

Advertisement

“There are guys that have won championships that I wouldn’t say are winning players, and there are guys that have never won a championship that, to me, are the ultimate winners. And that’s who Chris Paul is — he’s the ultimate winner.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick, in the spirit of competition, couldn’t go as far as openly hoping Paul wins his first and only championship, which makes sense. But deep down, everyone knows how special it would be if Paul capped off his final season by finally capturing an NBA title — the perfect ending to a legendary career.

Advertisement