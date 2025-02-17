The Los Angeles Lakers are under immense scrutiny as they continue to shape their identity following the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic now sharing the court in the NBA, expectations are soaring—a challenge that head coach JJ Redick has been preparing for since the deal was finalized.

Concerns over Doncic’s weight haven’t fazed Redick, as the Slovenian star has delivered exceptional playmaking and adapted to the Lakers’ system faster than anyone expected. While there are still adjustments to be made, the dynamic between Doncic and LeBron already positions the Lakers as a formidable contender.

In what now seems like a prophetic statement, Redick addressed his thoughts on the best player to coach in the NBA long before Doncic’s arrival in Los Angeles. Reflecting on a conversation from 2024, months before the season tipped off, he shared his perspective on the Flagrant podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hopefully, this isn’t a controversial choice,” Redick said at the time. “I’m going to go with an easy one. He was my teammate, and he’s also one of the best players in the world. To coach in the NBA, you need one of the best players in the world—it’s Luka [Doncic].“ Now, nearly a year later, Redick has the opportunity to put his words to the test.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Redick on Doncic’s Lakers debut

In 2025, Redick now has the opportunity to start Doncic in his lineup. The Lakers’ head coach has already done so in a couple of games, but after Doncic’s first appearance, Redick made a point to address the star guard’s condition and overall performance in his debut.

Advertisement

see also Lakers HC JJ Redick discusses a key factor in players health

“Knowing Luka—whether he’ll admit this or not—there were probably some nerves,” Redick said. “Playing for the Lakers for the first time, with the anticipation from our fans, this building, his teammates, and our coaching staff, he felt that. He understands the moment.”

Advertisement

Given that perspective, Redick’s comments ahead of the 2024-25 season seem justified. His and Doncic’s enthusiasm for this new Lakers chapter reflects the team’s broader aspirations, pushing for a deep NBA playoff run by season’s end.

Redick on Doncic playing alongside LeBron

Redick didn’t just evaluate Doncic’s debut; he also shared his thoughts on how the Slovenian superstar will complement LeBron James, who continues to defy time at 40 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You have two guys with an elite basketball IQ,” Redick said. “Whether it’s a two-man game, a three-man game, or playing minutes without each other, I have no doubt they’ll be productive. They’re going to excel. Both of them have a killer’s mentality, and that’s exciting.”