NBA News: Former All-Star excludes LeBron James and Stephen Curry in surprising top 5 players list

In recent debates about who ranks among the best players in the NBA today, former All-Star Baron Davis stirred the conversation with his unconventional choices. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Davis revealed his top five players—unexpectedly omitting perennial superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James while including James Harden as a surprise pick.

During the episode, Davis explained his selections with an emphasis on performance and impact: “No. 1, SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander),” Davis stated. “Front-runner candidate. No. 2, Joker (Nikola Jokic). Just because it’s s*. What else can you say? No. 3, (Jayson) Tatum… Giannis (Antetokounmpo)… because he decided that he’s going to turn the Milwaukee Bucks around. Giannis is back to Giannising and doing what he does. And then No. 5 for me is I would say a sleeper in this whole thing is James Harden.”

Davis also defended his inclusion of Harden: “Look at what the Clippers have done up until this point in the season. The Beard is back, and I would say back better than ever. Taking those two years in Philadelphia as a playmaker with (Joel) Embiid allowed him to now figure out and redefine his system, and now it’s working for the Clippers.”

Harden, who is averaging 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game this season, has led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 20-17 record, further cementing his place in Davis’s top five and leaving Curry and Lebron out.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The leader of the new generation

At the top of Davis’s list is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to emerge as one of the NBA’s brightest stars. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is having a career-defining season, averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to consistently deliver on both ends of the court has made him the cornerstone of a young Thunder team vying for a top spot in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic: The consistent dominance of a two-time MVP

Coming in second is Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA champion and two-time MVP. The Denver Nuggets center remains a force to be reckoned with, averaging a triple-double this season with 31.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. Jokic’s unparalleled playmaking and scoring have solidified his reputation as one of the most dominant big men in modern basketball.

Jayson Tatum: The Celtics’ cornerstone

Jayson Tatum, ranked third on Davis’s list, continues to prove why he is one of the league’s most complete players. The Boston Celtics star is averaging 29.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while leading his team to one of their strongest seasons in recent memory. Tatum’s ability to excel on both offense and defense has made him the centerpiece of a franchise with championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The unstoppable Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and one of the NBA’s most dominant players, is fourth on Davis’s list. With averages of 31.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, the Milwaukee Bucks star continues to demonstrate his unmatched physical dominance and versatility. His leadership has transformed the Bucks into a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

