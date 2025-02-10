Lakers legend Michael Cooper reveals the toughest player he ever had to guard

Michael Cooper, a cornerstone of the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, built his legacy as one of the greatest perimeter defenders in NBA history. A five-time NBA champion and the 1987 Defensive Player of the Year. Over the course of his career, he faced some of the game’s most iconic players, but when asked to choose between Larry Bird and Michael Jordan as the toughest to guard, Cooper gave the edge to Bird.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Cooper detailed why Bird posed the biggest challenge. “People ask me all the time, ‘Who was the hardest player to guard?’ and I always say Larry Bird,“ Cooper said. “I played against Michael Jordan, George Gervin, Andrew Toney—those guys. When they pass the ball, they have a tendency to take a break for a second.”

“Larry never took a break,” Cooper explained. “He was always moving—going for an offensive rebound, setting a back pick, doing something to impact the possession. That’s what made him the toughest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bird, a three-time NBA champion and three-time MVP, averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game over his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. He and Cooper had numerous intense battles, particularly in the NBA Finals, where the Lakers and Celtics clashed in 1984, 1985, and 1987.

Michael Cooper #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass over Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during an NBA game

Advertisement

Michael Cooper’s journey

Cooper’s path to NBA stardom began at Pasadena City College before he transferred to the University of New Mexico, where he quickly gained recognition as a standout defender. Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the third round of the 1978 NBA Draft, Cooper initially had to fight for his place in the rotation. However, his relentless defense and high-energy play soon earned him a crucial role in the Lakers’ fast-paced, high-flying “Showtime” era alongside Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Advertisement

see also Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving names the greatest NBA player of all time

During his 12-season tenure with the Lakers (1978-1990), Cooper established himself as one of the most feared perimeter defenders in the league. His ability to guard multiple positions, combined with his exceptional quickness and basketball IQ, made him a nightmare for opposing scorers. An eight-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, Cooper won the 1987 Defensive Player of the Year award and played a vital role in securing five NBA championships (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988). Beyond his defensive prowess, he was also a reliable three-point shooter, helping stretch the floor in the Lakers’ dynamic offense.

Advertisement

Following his retirement from the NBA, Cooper transitioned into coaching, finding success at various levels of the game. He served as an assistant coach for the Lakers before leading the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks to back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002 as head coach.

Cooper also had coaching stints in the NBA’s Development League and college basketball, continuing to impart his defensive expertise and leadership. His impact on the game remains profound, both as a player and coach, solidifying his place as one of the most respected figures in Lakers history.

Advertisement