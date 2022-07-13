The future of the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season is still not clear, especially the new players that will be playing with LeBron James. Check here who can join Irving and James.

The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship with LeBron James in 2020 in what was called a 'bubble ring' but after that title the roster was destroyed and most of the players who won that title left to other teams.

LeBron James has four championship rings and that gives him a kind of special power to ask the franchise for players. It's obvious that he has a lot to do with the decisions within the roster about who can join and who can't.

The Lakers need help for the upcoming 2022-2023 season especially young players for the future but at the same time the team needs players who can help James to win another ring since his retirement is close.

Who is the Cavaliers player who could join the Lakers?

The scenario is clear LeBron James needs a couple of experienced players who know what it is to win, Kyrie Irving is the first option on the list but the Cavaliers player who could give the Lakers roster a hand is Kevin Love and the reason is simple, he won a ring with LeBron and Irving when all three played in Cleveland.

The only catch is that the Cavaliers want to be contenders for the upcoming season and it's highly unlikely they'll let Love go. Last season was good for the Cavs, although it wasn't enough to play in the playoffs.