Lakers' Rui Hachimura breaks down the reality of playing with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Under the leadership of J.J. Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers are focusing on building a strong team identity and raising their level of play in the NBA. While they’ve displayed flashes of brilliance—such as their recent win over the Boston Celtics—the team still faces challenges despite boasting superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rui Hachimura, a vital contributor in the Lakers’ system, has candidly acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in leveraging the defensive attention Lebron James and Davis attract.

“With Bron, he gets a lot of attention, he gets all the attention defensively. Literally, sometimes they’re all watching him,” Hachimura said following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers last week. “I think that’s the stuff, when they attract a lot of defense and attention—Bron and AD—we have to move more, but we can’t kill the spacing. We’ve got to get back and watch the film to see what the spacing looks like and fix that.”

Hachimura’s consistency: A key asset for the Lakers

Despite ongoing trade rumors, Hachimura has established himself as an integral part of the Lakers’ success this season. While he may not post flashy numbers, his consistency and ability to adapt to the team’s system make him a valuable asset.

Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to play from the bench with LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 during a 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on January 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rui Hachimura excels at capitalizing on the opportunities created by James and Davis, often cutting to the basket and exploiting defensive lapses. His efficiency on offense—shooting 48.7% from the field and 41% from three-point range—ensures he remains a constant threat to opposing defenses.

An ideal complement to the Lakers’ stars

Since joining the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, Hachimura has seamlessly adapted to his role within the team. His high basketball IQ and off-ball movement make him the perfect complement to the team’s stars.

This season, Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 37 games. His presence provides much-needed balance to the Lakers, giving James and Davis the space they need to dominate while contributing crucial versatility and reliability on both ends of the court.

As the Lakers continue their journey, Hachimura’s ability to adapt and deliver will remain essential in solidifying the team’s identity and pursuing success in the NBA.

