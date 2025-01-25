NHL Rumors: Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen move could set up trade for Penguins' Sidney Crosby

Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen, who will play for the Carolina Hurricanes, and speculation is growing that it may be a move designed to make room for the possible arrival of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. It would undoubtedly be a market-breaking add in the NHL offseason.

Crosby is in the final year of his contract signed in 2012 with the Penguins, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, far from the top spots. The 37-year-old superstar has been with Pittsburgh for 20 seasons, since arriving as the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. His departure would be surprising to say the least.

Given the context, the Avalanche have opened up more salary cap space with the Rantanen trade to the Canes and could be preparing to try to make a stellar signing like Crosby. As told by NHL insider Chris Johnson of The Athletic, Colorado has “no way they’re stopping.”

Is it possible that Crosby will leave the Pens to play for the Avs?

With the arrival of Martin Necas, Jack Drury and two draft picks after the big move that included the Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks, the Avalanche could be poised to make a splash on the market. Fans were quick to link the news to a possible Crosby trade, but for now it’s just a rumor.

Mikko Rantanen, the new player of the Carolina Hurricanes

However, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette made a suggestive post on X (formerly Twitter). “Crosby to the Avs? It’s going to be Crosby to the Avs, isn’t it?” said Bissonnette. His words seem more like wishful thinking than concrete information.

Crosby to stay with Penguins

Despite the Avalanche allowing themselves to dream of his arrival to make room in their salary cap, Crosby has shown he is committed to the Penguins. He signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh team in September 2024, indicating he will remain with the Pens despite the speculation.

NHL insider Chris Johnston has released some information that puts the rumours to rest. “Unless something changes, and at this point I have absolutely no reason to believe it will, Sidney Crosby will not be traded out of Pittsburgh. He’s untouchable for the Pens,” said Johnston. Despite the speculation, the only scenario that seems possible is Crosby in Pittsburgh.