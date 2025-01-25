A recent statement by Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, has caused a stir in the boxing world. When asked who would win in a hypothetical matchup between a prime Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua, Usyk did not hesitate to name his pick.

Usyk’s comments have sparked an exciting debate, reaffirming boxing’s ability to ignite great passions. While we’ll never know for sure who would have emerged victorious in such a matchup, his opinion encourages reflection on the qualities that define a great boxer and highlights the richness and complexity of the sport.

Oleksandr Usyk’s response is certain to divide fans. Tyson’s supporters will argue that his ferocious knockout power would have been overwhelming, while Joshua’s backers will point to the Briton’s technical prowess and adaptability as deciding factors.

Usyk: Who would win between Tyson and Joshua?

Having defeated Anthony Joshua twice, Usyk’s perspective carries weight. In a round of “Winner Stays On” with MailSport Boxing, Usyk confidently stated: “Anthony Joshua.” His conclusion draws from his deep knowledge of the sport and personal experience in the ring with Joshua.

A debate that ignites passions

Known for his technical brilliance and boxing IQ, Usyk likely views Joshua as a more versatile and adaptable fighter, capable of neutralizing Tyson’s aggressive style. The Ukrainian champion has consistently demonstrated his ability to study and exploit his opponents’ weaknesses, which may shape his view of this hypothetical clash.

Ultimately, the question of who would win between Tyson and Joshua remains unanswered. Both fighters were exceptional in their own ways, with contrasting styles and legacies. Usyk’s statement reminds us of boxing‘s enduring allure, as fans continue to celebrate the complexity and beauty of the sport.