Where to watch Platense vs River Plate live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Platense will receive River Plate in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the USA can find out all the information about this game, such as the kickoff time, TV and streaming options available to catch the showdown live.

[Watch Platense vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

River Plate are set to kick off their campaign with high expectations. After an extensive restructuring under Marcelo Gallardo, the team is banking on a blend of new signings and the core group that closed out 2024 to mount a strong challenge for the domestic tournament.

Their opening test comes against Platense, a squad that also made roster changes during the offseason. Playing at home, the Calamares are determined to make things tough for River and prove they can compete against one of the league’s heavyweights.

When will the Platense vs River Plate match be played?

Platense will host River Plate in the Matchday 1 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Saturday, January 25. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Vicente Taborda of Platense vies for the ball with Miguel Borja of River – Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Platense vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Platense vs River Plate in the USA

This 2024 Liga Profesional Argentina game between Platense and River Plate can be watched live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, TyC Sports Internacional.