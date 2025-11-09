Hall of Famer shares bold take about LeBron James’ ahead of Lakers’ season debut

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, yet to make his debut in this NBA season, has been sidelined due to a sciatica injury. Despite his absence, James has actively engaged with his teammates on the sidelines, aiming to bolster team morale and secure victories.

As James’ anticipated return is expected later this month, Hall of Famer Paul Pierce made headlines with a pointed remark during his appearance on the “KG Certified” podcast with Kevin Garnett.

“When LeBron comes back, he’s got to come off the bench,” Pierce stated to Garnett in the podcast. “If you want the team to succeed, start him from the bench when he returns.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pierce’s comments pertain to the game plan currently thriving with the Lakers, although head coach JJ Redick has expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performance. The younger players have stepped up, taking on significant roles in propelling the franchise to a strong start this season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

Advertisement

Pierce elaborates on his remarks about LeBron

Pierce expanded on his suggestion of benching LeBron upon his return, addressing some Lakers fans’ critiques on social media, who perceive his viewpoint as controversial given LeBron’s significance to the team.

Advertisement

see also Celtics legend makes it clear what he would do with LeBron James if he were the Lakers’ GM

“I’m suggesting what could work best for the Lakers. They probably won’t do it, but that’s what I believe should happen,” Pierce explained. “For the sake of team chemistry, having him come off the bench would be beneficial, as his playing style and that of Luka’s don’t seamlessly integrate.”

Advertisement

Garnett’s counter to Pierce’s assertion

In their Hall of Fame exchange, Garnett drew parallels with legendary duos like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to reinforce his perspective, as he didn’t agree with Pierce.

“It’s LeBron we’re talking about. Just like when Jordan and Scottie were around 40, top players always make a comeback, they’re legendary!” Garnett countered Pierce, adding depth to the ongoing discussion about LeBron’s awaited season debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement