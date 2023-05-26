The season ended in a very bad way for the Los Angeles Lakers. They reached the Western Conference Finals as the N°7 seed in a bit of a surprise, but then they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in a clear way.

LeBron James played at a really high level in the playoffs. He even almost averaged a triple double against the Nuggets in Lakers’ big loss, although he did so while playing through a foot injury. Now he will have a decision to make in the offseason.

The King might need surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is something that should be determined in the next few weeks, so a potential timeline for James is the next big topic.

How long will LeBron James be out if he gets surgery?

James scared every fan in Los Angeles when he got injured during the regular season. It was the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26 when the King went down. Back then the fear was he was going to be out for the rest of the season, but he missed just 13 games.

LeBron would be out for about two months if he gets surgery to repair the torn tendon in his right foot, per Charania. Despite the great performances he put together to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, the injury limited him throughout the postseason. He talked precisely about it after Game 4 against Denver.

“I’m going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there. We’ll see what happens. I knew I could get to the finish line. I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn’t get to the finish line”, LeBron said in an interview with ESPN.