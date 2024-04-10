Following their tough loss to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on their postseason chances.

The Lakers could lose the No. 9 spot.

Anthony Davis is still out.

Darvin Ham still has faith in his team.

Lakers Suffer Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone back and forth this season. Just like last year under Darvin Ham, they haven’t been able to string good games together, often alternating big wins with tough losses.

Of course, that’s the last place you want to be in the NBA. They’re not good enough to pursue a championship, nor bad enough to get a top pick in the upcoming draft.

Notably, their woes were on full display again on Tuesday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. According to LeBron James, a lot of that had to do with Anthony Davis being out.

LeBron James Says The Lakers Need Anthony Davis

“At the end of the day, we know we’re as good as any team in the league when we’re whole,” James said. “And when we’re not, we’re not. It’s hard for us to make up, especially having a guy like AD not playing. It’s almost pretty much impossible to make up for what he provides for our ball club both offensively and defensively.”

Davis is currently nursing an eye injury, but he’s expected to be back soon. With that in mind, Coach Ham still has faith in his team’s ability to get over the hump, even though it won’t be easy:

“It’s a difficult situation, but it’s not impossible,” Ham said. “Again, we just need to do what we’ve always done. But just look within ourselves and see how bad we want it. Just come ready to work, that’s it. It’s not a mystery or secret formula. You’re a true competitor, then you’ll make the best of a tough situation. So I expect us to do that.”

You can never count out a team that features LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Still, there continue to be major doubts about Ham’s coaching, and an early exit in the playoffs could cost him his job.