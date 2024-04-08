With the Play-In Tournament just aroudn the corner, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Daivs sounded the alarms after re-aggravating an eye injury in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t afford an injury right now. They’re more than likely to partake in the Play-In Tournament, and even if they manage to avoid it, they need Anthony Davis on the court.

Davis sounded the alarms when he left the loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the second quarter and didn’t return. Then, he left the arena without even addressing the media.

Apparently, Davis re-aggravated an eye injury after a putback dunk. With him being one of the msot injury-prone and impactful players in the NBA, there are always major concerns whenever he gets hurt.

Anthony Davis Talks About His Eye Injury

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reached out to Davis after the game, and he admitted that he just couldn’t see. He had a swollen eye and suffered corneal abrasion, so he clearly couldn’t play like that:

“I just couldn’t see,” Davis said. “The corneal abrasion was actually right in the middle of my eye. It wasn’t like off to the side. So anytime I looked it was blurry. My eye was swollen. I thought my eye was like, [torn] open. But it wasn’t. It kept watering. It just felt like sand was in my eye.”

The Lakers were already without LeBron James, who was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms. Needless to say, it was an uphill battle against the No. 1 seed without their two best players.

Davis Is So Valuable, Says Coach Ham

“He’s extremely valuable,” coach Darvin Ham said of Davis. “Everyone around here knows that. Everything he brings on both sides of the ball, it’s tough. Already being without Bron and seeing him go out, it’s tough. But my hat’s off to our guys. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves. They kept competing all the way through.”

The Lakers will hope that Davis gets back on the floor on Tuesday, as a loss to the Golden State Warriors could drop them to No. 10 ahead of their potential matchup in the Play-In.