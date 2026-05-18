Why is Richard Jefferson warning the Cavaliers about Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby?

Richard Jefferson is a guy who knows the Cleveland Cavaliers well from the inside, and he knows what could be a weak point for them during the Conference Finals series against Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby; it is a real warning.

Richard Jefferson issued a stern warning to the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding the defensive versatility and scoring punch of the New York Knicks’ wing duo. The former NBA champion noted that if Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby manage to outshine Cleveland’s frontcourt in Game 1, the series could effectively be over before it truly begins.

The declaration from Jefferson came during a recent episode of the Road Trippin’ Show. “If Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby outperform Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley that’s the end of the series,” Jefferson stated, pointing out that the Knicks‘ wings have been consistently more impactful.

Knowing the player matchups will be tough in a game that already set historic ticket prices records, Jefferson urged the Cavaliers to prioritize their interior defense. He argued that Bridges and Anunoby have been offensively more efficient than Cleveland’s bigs lately, adding, “going into this postseason right now you go look at Bridges and OG numbers… so if they maintain that play,” the Cavaliers will struggle to keep pace.

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Could Bridges and Anunoby be a real threat?

Bridges and Anunoby have been instrumental in the Knicks’ 2026 NBA playoff success, combining for elite perimeter defense and timely scoring bursts. Anunoby has been particularly dominant, entering the series with averages of 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, while Bridges has found his rhythm after a slow start.

Richard Jefferson on the Knicks vs Cavs series:



“If Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby out perform Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley that’s the end of the series… going into this postseason right now you go look at Bridges and OG numbers they have been consistently more impactful on both… pic.twitter.com/CRaZjpw5Uq — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 18, 2026

On the other side, Allen and Mobley have anchored a Cavaliers defense that just survived a physical seven-game series against the Pistons. Mobley is coming off a monster Game 7 where he recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Allen has been a double-double machine.

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The series will likely be decided by which “pair” can impose their will on the game’s tempo and physicality. If Bridges and Anunoby can pull Mobley and Allen away from the basket and score efficiently from the outside, the Cavaliers’ interior advantage will be neutralized.