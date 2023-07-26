It was a huge scare for LeBron James and his family as his basketball prodigy son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout on Monday. Bronny collapsed mid practice but was rushed to the hospital for treatment and observation.

LeBron on Friday was seen at Inter Miami’s home game against Cruz Azul taking in the atmosphere of Lionel Messi’s first game with the club even hugging the greatest soccer player of all-time. Then on Monday the family was “devastated” to hear the news around Bronny.

Now according to TMZ Sports, Bronny James’ health update indicates that doctors are “optimistic” about his recovery. LeBron and Savannah James are stated as “relieved”.

Medical update on Bronny James

Bronny James was only in ICU for a short amount of time according to TMZ and no report has been issued as to what caused the cardiac arrest in the first place as of yet.

James is only 18-years-old and was McDonald’s All-American in 2023. James is a point guard and shooting guard and is described as being able to shoot and defend very well. James’s playing style has been compared to De’Anthony Melton and Lonzo Ball.