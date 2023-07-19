Even before he made it to the NBA more than two decades ago, LeBron James’ was already thrown into the GOAT conversation, with multiple analysts hoping he’d be better than Michael Jordan.

It didn’t take long before James proved to be a unique kind of talent. His longevity is pretty much second to none, and two generations of players have grown up watching him play.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges giving him the nod as the best player of all time, praising how he was able to round up his game throughout the years.

Mikal Bridges Says LeBron James Is The GOAT

“LeBron, ain’t no hesitation to that,” Bridges said on Gaming Room. “You want a guy that’ll just take over whenever. It’s crazy that in 2013, 2014, and even like 15, he could be known as the greatest player ever and still keep getting better.

“I think his jump shot, I’ll give it to him like his jump shot been looking real nice,” Bridges added. “(The) Biggest thing on LeBron, guarding him is just back up. He likes to get to the rim but now you gotta be up a little bit. Now you’re going to what he wants, he wants to go past you and take off.“

“Him adding that aspect brought his game to another level,” Bridges continued. “I feel like if I was one of the players on his team, why would you not want him on your team because he’s just gonna make everybody look better and I gotta says LeBron. Look at the numbers, look at everything.”

“I don’t blame the Jordan stuff because I didn’t grow up watching Jordan,” Bridges admitted. “I’m just gonna go off some highlights and go off just what people say? No, that’s not right. I will go off what I’ve been watching, what I’ve been seeing all these years and even now and being in the league and guarding him and this is when he’s older. You watch games back in the day too in Miami and stuff so I gotta say LeBron easily.”

Bridges’ case for James makes sense, but there will never be a way to objectively determine who’s the greatest player of all time. At the end of the day, we can’t do anything but share our thoughts about that.