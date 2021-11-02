Despite being one of the greatest players to ever lace them up, LeBron James still hears some voices doubting him. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar explains why he will put that narrative to rest and continue at his best in the NBA.

As crazy as it may sound, even a player like LeBron James often has to deal with doubters. He might prove game in and game out he's still the NBA star we've all known for a long time, yet you'll always find that person who claims that the best days of the Los Angeles Lakers star are behind him.

It's something usual in sports, whenever a player gets older there will always be people who suggest he's getting to the last stages of his career and that he's not what he used to be anymore. But LeBron won't take that.

Last season hasn't been one to remember for the Lakers, who were unable to defend their 2020 championship and instead suffered an early exit in the playoffs. So, that may have just fueled James' ambition to prove why he still has a lot left in his tank.

Lakers' LeBron James issues strong warning to doubters

The Lakers will try to turn things around this season after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. And so does LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion is determined to continue writing history and prove wrong those who believe he can't do certain things anymore.

On Sunday, LeBron showed off his skills to lift Los Angeles to their fourth win this season when they beat Houston Rockets. But those tricks were not a surprise for him as he's sure that's just what he's capable of doing even at 36.

“I don’t surprise myself because I know how much work I put into my craft and my body and preparing myself for the game,” said James as quoted by Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “So I’m able to go out and do some things that other people are still questioning how I’m able to still do.”

Obviously, most people might be on LeBron's side, and it's understandable. It sounds quite strange that some still get surprised about what he does on the court after everything he's shown in his career. He may not be getting any younger, but it's still LeBron James who we're talking about, and we'll probably continue doing so for much longer.