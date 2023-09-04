The Philadelphia 76ers need to find a way to appease James Harden. He doesn’t want to play there or for any other NBA team that employs Daryl Morey in any sort of capacity.

Harden and Joel Embiid are one of the best duos in the Eastern Conference. That’s why they cannot afford to lose him right now, but he might not be motivated to play at all.

That’s why Hip Hop star Lil Wayne believes the only solution is for him to get to where he wants, saying that he should be a star again if he joins the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lil Wayne Still Has Faith In James Harden

“When he’s motivated, I believe those players on that team, that’s his motivation,”Wayne said on Undisputed. “That’s the type of players he loves to be around, that’s the type of people he loves to play with…. That’s where he wants to be. You get him where he wants to be, he’s going to play.”

“I don’t look at it has quit — James got out there before we knew there was a real fire, so James smelled the smoke,” Wayne continued.

At the end of the day, Harden will have to prove himself again next season, whether it’s in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, or anywhere else, as he’s 33, injury-prone, and hasn’t delivered in the playoffs.