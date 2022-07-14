The Los Angeles Lakers will clash against the New Orleans Pelicans for 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League in the US

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans will face-off for 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on fuboTV.

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown a good team perfomance. Although, they are expecting more from his draft pick Max Christie, who is their most recent signed player. As they are currently looking for new free-agents for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they have done a great perfomance in Las Vegas. As they are 2nd place among the standings with 2 wins and 1 loss as their winning record. They are looking to win this final game to clinch a spot in the Final Four phase.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: fuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have had different runs during the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. For example, Los Angeles Lakers started off with two losses to the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns. However they won over the Los Angeles Clippers. Although, they are one game away to end their run.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they fell short to the Portland Trail Blazers on their debut. However, they won two consecutive games to the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards. And now thanks to their point difference, they are placed among the Final Four spots.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans to be played on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV as well as ESPN for the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League game yet. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.