Los Angeles Lakers will face Phoenix Suns in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that were a real disappointment last season. On the Suns side, with the great regular season they had, breaking several franchise records, it was expected that they would reach at least until the Conference finals. However, they lost in the conference semifinals playing a forgettable 7th game and this year they will go for a second chance.

The Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps much worse. With a squad that was full of stars, it was expected that the Californian franchise would reach at least until the Conference semifinals. Not only did it not happen: they were not even able to qualify for the Play-in. They will have to work hard to change the bad image left by last season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

These two teams will have to put behind a disappointing season for both. The Suns were the 2020/2021 runners-up, and with a really good 2021/2022 regular season, securing the top spot several weeks before the end, more than just reaching the conference semifinals was expected.

Even worse is that of the Los Angeles Lakers, whom not a few gave as candidates for the title before the start of 2021/2022. However, little by little their performance began to show that they were far from the level of the best in the Conference. In the end, they couldn't even qualify for the Play-in and obviously they want in this 2022/2023 to leave that bad season behind.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns to be played this Wednesday, October 5 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, SPECSN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the favorites are likely to be the Phoenix Suns.

