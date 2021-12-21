Los Angeles Lakers play against Phoenix Suns for a game in the Western Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are ready to play in a game of the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on December 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Big test for the home team without a key a player due to injury. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing another big problem this week with the absence of Anthony Davis due to a knee injury. Davis will not be available for at least two weeks until January.

The Phoenix Suns took up the first spot of the Western Conference and it is likely that they will stay there until Christmas day. The Suns have a record of 24-5 overall and three recent consecutive victories.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The Los Angeles Lakers lost two recent games to Minnesota Timberwolves 92-110 and Chicago Bulls 110-115. Both games were part of a round of three games on the road, of that round they won a single game against the Dallas Mavericks 107-104 in OT on December 15. The Lakers record in December is 4-4 overall, the best of the team in December has been a three-game winning streakagainst the Thunder 116-95, Orlando Magic 106-94 and the Dallas Mavericks. Most of the Lakers' losses in the final month of the year were on the road, and the team's offense is scoring an average of 110.5 points per game.

Phoenix Suns have lost just two games in December, one against the Golden State Warriors 114-103 and another against the Los Angeles Clippers 95-111. After that recent loss to the Clippers on December 13, the team won against the Portland Trail Blazers 111-107 on the road and another pair of home games against the Washington Wizards 118-98 and against the Charlotte Hornets 137-106. The Suns on the road record is positive with 10-4 overall. This will be the second game against the Lakers this season, the first game was dominated by the Suns by 115-105.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers on underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and +215 moneyline at FanDuel, the team knows that visitors are big favorites and home team defense is poor. Phoenix Suns are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -260 moneyline. The totals are offered at 220 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Phoenix Suns -6.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers +6.5 / +215 Totals 220 Phoenix Suns -6.5 / -260

* Odds via FanDuel.