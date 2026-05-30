Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Stephen Curry on exclusive NBA playoff list

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently eliminated from the Conference Finals, but that didn't stop him from joining an exclusive club where he shares a spot with Stephen Curry in playoff history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name alongside Stephen Curry in NBA history after delivering a huge scoring performance in the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder star joins an exclusive list of point guards with a historic Conference Finals Game 7 performance.

The accomplishment places Gilgeous-Alexander in extremely rare company. The only point guards in NBA history to score 35 or more points in a Conference Finals Game 7 are Stephen Curry on May 30, 2016, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on May 30, 2026.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the performance was another example of his ability to carry a team deep into the postseason. With everything on the line, he answered the challenge and produced one of the most memorable games of his playoff career, further cementing his reputation as one of the league’s elite guards.

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How dominant was SGA in 2026?

Throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander was the driving force behind Oklahoma City‘s success. He consistently led the offense, created scoring opportunities for teammates, and delivered in high-pressure situations. Night after night, he looked every bit like a superstar capable of leading a championship contender.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander baits Devin Vassell with a pump fake and gets 3 free throws (with a replay).



SGA makes all the FTA. pic.twitter.com/mqRMR7aUaK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 31, 2026

The comparison to Curry is significant because both players reached this milestone while serving as the unquestioned leaders of their teams. Curry‘s Game 7 performance in 2016 became part of his legendary playoff résumé, and Gilgeous-Alexander now has a moment of his own that will be remembered for years.

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Regardless of the final outcome of the season, this playoff run should only strengthen Gilgeous-Alexander moving forward. Great players often use both success and disappointment as fuel, and there is little reason to believe this experience will be any different.